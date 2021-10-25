DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they believe is responsible for multiple sexual assaults at department stores in Dawsonville.
The Sheriff's Office says the assaults happened at North Georgia Premium Outlets on GA-400 South in a Facebook post. They did not release any details about the sexual assaults.
They are asking anyone with information to reach out to Investigator Boyce immediately at 706-344-3636.
