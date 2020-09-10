LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in Lilburn.
Warrants for aggravated assault and felony murder were obtained Thursday for 29-year-old Marquel Williams, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. The shooting happened Wednesday morning at an Extended Stay motel in the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway.
Joshua Dempsey, a resident whose room is located near the shooting told CBS46 what he heard.
“What woke me up was the six gunshots…I thought they were fireworks in the middle of the day right behind my bedroom. I came to investigate, and the cops told me to stay away from the room. Scared me,” Dempsey said.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. officers assigned to the South Precinct responded to a person shot call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot. Witnesses on scene said an argument took place between two men resulting in one of them being shot.
Police say the murder appears to be domestic. They described the suspect as a black man with dreads, about 5 foot 11 inches in height, 200 pounds, wearing plaid shorts and a green shirt or no shirt.
Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
