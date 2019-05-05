DULUTH, Ga (CBS46) -- A nurse alerted police to a home invasion when the victim showed up at the hospital to get a stab wound treated, hours after the robbery happened.
The Gwinnett County Police say that two men broke into a home in Duluth around 4:30 Saturday morning. They woke up the two men inside, assaulted them, then tied them up. The suspects then ransacked the place looking for money they thought was in the house, but didn't find any.
The victims waited until after noon to go to a hospital for treatment.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go to their website. The case number is 19-040132.
