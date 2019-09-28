ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating was stabbing that occurred early Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.
Officials reported to the scene on the 1800 block of Hollywood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his back.
The victim was transported to Grady Hospital; he was reported alert and conscious.
Authorities say, investigators have been notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
