Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times inside an abandoned home in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.
The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Lauren Parkway in Stone Mountain.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later passed away.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.