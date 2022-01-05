HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for stabbing and killing 28-year-old Javari Whack on Jan. 4, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Stephen J. Quaglietta was arrested. The stabbing reportedly happened in a hotel room in McDonough on Dec. 29.
The relationship between the two men was not revealed.
