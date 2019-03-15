Decatur, GA (CBS46) A man was critically injured Friday morning after being stabbed in the neck while retrieving items from a U-Haul truck.
Police say the victim was retrieving items he had left in the truck when he saw a man inside. An argument ensued and the suspect then stabbed the man in the neck with a metal object.
The suspect fled the scene on foot while the victim began driving himself to the hospital.
The victim began to lose consciousness and crashed into a vehicle near a Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive. He called police and was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
The suspect, who is still on the loose, is described as a black male, standing about 5;9" with a stocky build. He was also carrying two backpacks.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
