Decatur, GA (CBS46) A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck while unloading a U-Haul truck.
The stabbing occurred as the man was loading mattresses into a U-Haul truck at a mattress retailer on East College Avenue in Decatur.
Police say the victim was approached by a man who was trying to steal the truck. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck.
The victim drove himself to a Chevron gas station and called police. He was taken to Grady Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
