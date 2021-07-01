ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a man being stabbed while walking in northwest Atlanta Wednesday.
Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing call on Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW and Mcafee St. NW.
When they arrived, officers located a 63-year-old man who stabbed from his back and his arm.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said evidence indicates the victim was walking when he was suddenly approached and assaulted by another man.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
