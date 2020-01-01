ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning altercation ended in a stabbing on New Year’s Day in Atlanta.
Around 4 a.m. police responded to a person stabbed call on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds. They also found a woman who appeared to have a cut on her head at the scene.
According to investigators, both victims indicated that they had been involved in a dispute and accused one another of retrieving a hatchet.
Grady EMS arrived at the scene to treat the two and they were both reported alert and conscious.
Officials said both parties were arrested and charged.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
