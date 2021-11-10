ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta woman was conned out of $1000 when she tried to help a man while shopping.
Emma, who asked to keep her last name private, likes to give people the benefit of the doubt, but someone took her kindness for granted during a recent trip to Target in Midtown.
“I am always careful,” she said. “This took me by surprised. I felt very comfortable at the time. He seemed really nice and friendly.”
Emma was shopping inside the store when she said a man, claiming to be an Instacart shopper, told her his phone died and asked if he could use her phone. Emma said the man gave her his keys and let her dial the number on her phone.
“He made it seem like I had all the control,” she recalled. “So, at this point, I was feeling OK and continued my shopping.”
Emma was within earshot of the man the entire time he was on the phone. She didn’t think anything of the encounter until the next morning when she opened her email and noticed $1000 transaction from her Venmo account. She checked her phone log. The time of the transaction matched the time the man made the phone call.
“I felt kind of naïve for having given him my phone,” she said. “I immediately wished this hadn’t happened, but I felt like I had worked it through, and it didn’t feel suspicious, and I was like what can I do?
Emma said she called police, but her options didn’t seem promising. She also filed a claim with Venmo, disputing the transaction, but the company denied it.
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers target peer-to-peer payment apps, like Venmo, Cash App and Zelle, because it’s nearly impossible for consumers to get their money back.
However, some apps do include safety features many users, including Emma, are not aware of.
For example, Venmo allows users to create an extra layer of security by enabling a four-digit pin or touch identification. The security features are found under the “Settings” or “You” icons, depending on which version of the app you use. For Cash App, tap the profile icon on your home screen to access security features.
“I’ve added it to my app,” Emma said. “Your phone has everything on it. So, just be careful. It was a reality check for me.”
