SUGAR HILL, Ga. (CBS46) – A man apparently needed a cup of joe keep him energized during a long day spent burglarizing several businesses.
Police said the man was captured on surveillance video burglarizing the businesses on Bailey Avenue in Sugar Hill. During the crime spree, he stole computer equipment, televisions, sports memorabilia and food.
While he was at one of the businesses, he tried without success to use the coffee machine. So, he stole the coffee pods instead.
Detectives think the man also tried to steal a van parked at one of the businesses.
Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County Police.
