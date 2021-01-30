South Fulton police are investigating a fatal wreck that killed a man. The double vehicle crash happened on Saturday around 4:30 a.m.
According to a city of South Fulton police spokesperson, both vehicles struck and killed the man while he was on Campbellton Fairburn Road, near McClure Lake Road.
The vehicles remained at the scene, and there is no word on what exactly caused the fatal accident.
The spokesperson said no charges are pending but the crash is under investigation.
