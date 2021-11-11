GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a train while walking on train tracks in Hall County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jartaqaron Willis, 42, was seen walking down the tracks by the conductor in an oncoming train. Despite the conductor sounding the horn and slowing the train, officials say he was hit by that train under the Queen City Parkway Bridge.
Emergency officials arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but Willis was pronounced dead on the scene. Willis’ body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation.
