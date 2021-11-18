ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after he was struck by a train in northeast Atlanta.
Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to the 2000 block of Lenox Road around 11:52 a.m. after report of a person struck by a CSX train.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. At this time, the identity of the man is unknown, police tell CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
