ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is lucky to be alive after he was struck by a train while sitting on the tracks early Friday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, the man was sitting on the tracks just after midnight in the area of Fairfield Place and Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta when he was struck.
The CSX conductor told police he didn't see the man and it was too late to stop. The train was traveling about 20-25 miles per hour.
The man was taken to Grady Hospital with head injuries but is expected to be okay.
No word on if any charges will be filed.
