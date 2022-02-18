ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Department say a man was killed late last night while he was changing his tire on Interstate 20 eastbound near Windsor Street.
When police arrived, they found the man lying on the shoulder. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was changing his tire when he was struck by a female driver. The woman was arrested and charged accordingly. Charges and the identification of the driver will be released once the initial report has been completed.
