Sandy Springs police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.
According to the Sandy Springs police department, officers responded to a wreck near GA-400-North and Abernathy Road. The accident happened on Saturday just before 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man at the scene.
A Sandy Springs police spokesperson said Rafael Sims, 36, of Rossville, Georgia, was riding his motorcycle when became disabled on the highway.
“As the motorcycle and victim were stopped, they were both struck by a Ford Mustang and subsequently by a Ford Ranger pick-up truck”, according to a statement from police.
Officers said both of the other vehicle drivers remained at the scene and called 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigator C. Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 470-306-8040.
