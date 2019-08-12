ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The fallout from a Legionella outbreak at the Sheraton Atlanta continues.
On Monday, attorneys representing more than 40 people who stayed at the hotel in June and July, filed a lawsuit against those who manage the property.
Germany Greer, 67, said he worked as a photographer at the hotel between June 27 and July 1st. He said he tested positive for Legionnaires' disease and spent four days in the ICU.
“I lost 15-and-a-half pounds in three days, which was really strange,” he said. “Lost my appetite, the delirium, the time clocks, the counting, my name, everything. Everything just went.”
Attorneys are seeking compensation for damages, including pain and suffering, medical bills and lost wages. When CBS46 contacted the hotel for a response a spokesperson said, "the hotel does not comment on legal matters."
The Sheraton will remain closed until at least August 14th.
“Any decisions the hotel makes about reopening are dependent on the final review of test results by health officials and the hotel,” a spokesperson said. “The review of those results is expected to be completed by health officials by August 14th, but it's possible it could take longer."
On Monday, there were workers in and out of the Sheraton Hotel.
CBS46 has called and emailed both the Fulton County Department of the Health and the State Department of Health to learn more about the source of the outbreak.
Dragon Con, a convention that draws nearly 80,000 people to Atlanta, is right around the corner. The Sheraton is one of its host hotels. Although the Sheraton may reopen this week, right now it’s not possible to make a reservation the weekend of the convention.
A spokesperson with Dragon Con sent CBS46 the following statement:
While we are hopeful the Sheraton will be able to finish its remediation in time for the convention, we have a full set of developed contingency plans in case the hotel is not ready. To avoid any confusion at this time, however, we are not planning to release the contingency plans unless we actually need to use them.
