POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A senior citizen has been reported missing after not being seen for nearly 24-hours.
Mr. Hubert Franklin Johnson was last seen Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. He was last known to have on khaki pants, blue/grey shirt, black suspenders with brown moccasin-style shoes.
He is described at being 5'8", weighing around 187 pounds, has blue eyes an grey hair. He is also known to suffer from Alzheirmer's/Dementia.
Anyone with information of Mr. Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact Polk County Police or 911.
