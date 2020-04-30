ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 66-year-old man suffering from dementia in Atlanta.
Police say Billy James Smith was last seen on April 29 at his home on the 500 block of Foundry Street.
Smith was described wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans.
Police say, Smith’s family advise he has been diagnosed with dementia and did not have his phone or identification with him.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
