RIVERDALE, GA (CBS46) A Mattie's Call has been issued for missing 37-year-old David Miller who was last seen on Sunday.
Miller was seen at 6 a.m. as he left his residence in the 5900 block of Highway 85. He is said to suffer from schizophrenia and psychosis.
He is described at being 6'2", weighing 230 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities do not have a clothing description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.