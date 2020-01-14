CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 44-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia and drug dependency in Clayton County.
Police say Shane Michael Kaslosky was on a day trip when he walked away from the 800 block of Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Tuesday morning.
Kaslosky was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket and blue jeans. He is described as a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5'11" and weighs around 200 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.