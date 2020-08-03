ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 7:25 p.m. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Grand Ave. SW.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
At this time, investigators do not have a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.
