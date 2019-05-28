ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Zone 6 officers responded to a person shot call Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Martin L. King Drive SW.
When officers arrived to the scene, a male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition.
What lead up to the shooting is not yet known, as Atlanta Police are actively investigating the incident.
