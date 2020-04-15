ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his friend and refusing to come out of his home.
The standoff ended after midnight on Wednesday at a home near the 600 block of Sandy Creek Drive in northwest Atlanta.
According to police, a man’s friend arrived at the home and the home's occupant reportedly shot the friend in the arm. The friend told police the shooting was unprovoked.
Police arrived at the scene and the friend was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After a standoff, the man surrendered to police.
Family members tell CBS46 the shooter is a former soldier and may have been suffering from PTSD.
