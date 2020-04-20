Clayton Co., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his office arrested a man on his counties' Most Wanted List.
According to a press release from Hill’s office, Justin Maurice Gleaton was placed as Number 3 on Sheriff Hill’s Top Most Wanted List after Gleaton was accused of molesting his 7-year-old-daughter.
The press release stated Gleaton allegedly molested his daughter several times and he reportedly caused physical injury to his daughter during the alleged assault, Hill stated.
On Thursday, Gleaton reportedly surrendered at the Clayton County Sheriff’s office.
