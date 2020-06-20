GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County man turned himself in to police after officer said he left the scene of car accident.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a hit and run call on June 10 near Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
When officers arrived, they determined a motorcyclist collided with a red Ford Mustang.
The cyclist was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, police wrote.
The Ford Mustang’s driver drove away from the scene of the accident.
On June 19, Gwinnett County police said Christopher Johnson, 32, of Lawrenceville, contacted officers and said that he was involved in the hit and run.
Johnson was booked in Gwinnett County jail on hit and run, no valid insurance, and driving on a suspended registration.
