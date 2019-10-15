COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The alleged gunmen who fatally shot an 18-year-old and injured two others after a dispute has turned has surrendered to Cobb County Police.
On the morning of October 6, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Hidden Forest Court. When they arrived they found deceased Oluwafemi Oyerinde an two other 18-year-old victims, Khalil Bennett and Jarius Bonner.
According to police, there was a dispute prior to the shooting.
On October 15 Kashman Thomas, 22, turned himself in to to police. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Thomas is being held at Cobb County Jail.
