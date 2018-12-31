Marietta, GA (CBS46) A hostage situation at a Cobb County apartment complex ended with the suspect surrendering to police.
Just before noon, the department posted a tweet on Monday stating officers responded to the Cumberland Crossing Apartments on Hidden Glen Drive for a possible hostage situation.
CBS46's Vince Sims talked with authorities who believed the man was holding a woman hostage inside one of the units. A SWAT team was also called in to assist.
The man reportedly surrendered to authorities without incident. No one was injured.
