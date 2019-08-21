ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man may be counting his blessings after being shot Wednesday evening.
Atlanta Police say the shooting took place in the 400 block of Andrew Hairston Pl. NW around 9 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene one victim was found suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound" to the chest.
The victim was transported to an area hospital alert.
A witness told police the victim knew the gunman. At this time there is no suspect description.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.