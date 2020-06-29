ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a wound to his chest Monday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW around 9:30 p.m. where the man was located.
He was alive while transported to an area hospital.
Police say the suspected gunman was in a white vehicle when shooting at the victim.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
