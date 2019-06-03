DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia man was shot 13 times – while begging for it all to stop -- then was run over by his own car as the shooters drove away.
Now, police are one step closer to finding the man they believe is responsible for it.
“I said, if you’re going to kill me, just kill me,” Paul Edgar told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern.
Edgar was begging two gunmen to just end the pain after they shot him 13 times, carjacked him, and ran him over.
“It felt very surreal,” Edgar added.
It happened in the early morning hours on Mother’s Day.
Edgar, 28, was coming home late from his stand-up comedy gig May 12th, when the gunmen came up demanding his phone and his car.
“They shot me a total of 13 times, in my torso, right and left legs, and left arm,” Edgar said.
It happened at the Polo Club Apartments in Stone Mountain.
A retired nurse heard his screams for help. She kept him awake until the ambulance arrived.
“It was more pain than I’ve ever been in,” added Edgar.
He spent a month in the hospital and was discharged this weekend, something he thought would never happen at the time of the attack.
“I kind of just prayed,” said Edgar, “I really thought I was going to die.”
Edgar’s parents are helping take care of him while he heals.
“It’s hard on me," Edgar said. “There were a lot of tears through the night when I couldn’t sleep because of the pain.”
Dekalb County Police found his car and have an arrest warrant for one of the suspects. They are not releasing his name, but Edgar said he was able to pick out the man in a line-up.
Doctors told him it’s amazing he’s alive, and believe he’ll make a full recovery.
“The first surgery they did on me, there were only 24 of those in 2018, and of the 24 surgeries, only nine people lived through it. So, over half the people don’t even make it through the first surgery they did for me,” said Edgar.
Edgar has a long road to recovery.
A Givesendgo has been created to help pay for medical support for Edgar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.