ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A hail of bullets struck a man outside an Atlanta restaurant, yet somehow he survived. Atlanta police say they are now searching for the gunman.
“I wake up every day and thank God just for being here,” Mike said.
That’s because it’s nothing short of a miracle this father of five is still walking the earth. Mike says on July 13th he, his girlfriend, and his cousin headed to JJ’s Fish and Chicken on University Drive after a long day. They got there just before closing.
“When they let me in I told the girls I’d give her an extra $20 if she took my order,” Mike told CBS46 News.
The cashier agreed. A few minutes later his food was ready. He walked back to his truck, but didn't notice he was being followed.
“When I touch my door he just said 'hey' and started shooting,” Mike explained.
Mike was shot in the chest then…
“He shot me in my Achilles [heel] and my legs snapped. I fell on the ground he was still shooting while I was on the ground. I was like catching bullets while I was on the ground. I got shot in my right hand eight times,” he explained.
The shooter finally ran off after shooting Mike 23 times. Some how Mike jumped up and drove his truck across the street where his girlfriend flagged down an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital.
“I was saying my daughter’s name all the way to the hospital. It was just kind of like the will to want to live,” Mike said.
Atlanta police released the picture of the man they say pulled the trigger, as well as his getaway vehicle. They now need your help getting him off the streets immediately.
“He shot me 23 times ain’t no telling what he’ll do,” Mike explained.
If you know the shooter your asked to call 404-577-8477 and help APD bring him to justice.
