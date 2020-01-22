ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roswell police say a driver nearly killed a man when he crashed into home then fled the scene Thanksgivig morning.
“Like a miracle I have my life right now,” Juan Mandorthupa said.
Juan Mandorthupa told CBS46 NEWS just after 1 a.m. Thanksgiving morning he awoke to a terrifying noise.
“Like an earthquake, like something is shaking all my house. I don’t know I was scared,” Mandorthupa explained.
What he believed was an earthquake was actually a car crashing into his bedroom.
“It was very dangerous for me. Drywall protected me from the window because of glass spray room,” Mandorthupa said.
He ran outside and found the driver with his foot still on the gas pedal.
“I said hey!”
That’s when the driver took off, only to lose control of the vehicle and cause a second crash.i
“The vehicle was abandoned,” Officer Sean Thompson of the Roswell Police Department said.
Police searched the car for clues.
“They located a phone in the front passenger seat,” Officer Thompson said.
In that phone police found a picture. They believe one of the people in the photo knows who was driving the car that nearly killed Mandorthupa.
Investigators said the driver was in a 2010 Mazada 3 with Arizona tags.
If you know the driver of the Mazda or the people in the picture, police are asking you to call investigators at 770-640-4572
