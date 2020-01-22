SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (CBS46) A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Atlanta in September is now in police custody in California.
Caprie Anthony Paige, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce in the San Francisco, California on Monday.
Paige is accused of fatally shooting 38 year-old Diquon Fletcher on the 600 block of Boulevard in Atlanta on September 8, 2019.
Police say he was wearing a white mask and driving a black Jeep Cherokee when he drove up and shot Fletcher. Fletcher was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses told police that it was part of an ongoing dispute.
Paige is currently awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.
