FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A man is now in custody after trying to run over officers with his vehicle then fleeing the scene on foot.
Antonio Tinajero, 25, faces several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
According to authorities, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of DUI after multiple lane violations. The vehicle failed to stop and tried several evasive maneuvers to include driving through a gated neighborhood and driving the wrong way on State Bridge Road.
The vehicle pulled into the Home Depot parking lot and stopped. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove aggressively toward officers. The officers fired their weapons after verbal commands failed and the vehicle continued, and struck the patrol vehicle.
Tinajero fled across the parking lot and ultimately fled on foot from the vehicle. He was apprehended by officers and secured.
Medical aid was rendered to the Tinajero for gunshot wounds. He was transported to North Fulton Hospital and was treated and released to the Fulton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.