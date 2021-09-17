ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Hall County murder suspect was arrested in his hospital bed after he apparently crashed his victim's car.
Oakwood Police Department says they have arrested Emmanuel Kevin Harris for the murder of 27-year-old Jordan Gooch on Walden Way in Flowery Branch.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Hall County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who said her sister was unconscious and not breathing.
Responding personnel discovered the woman had been stabbed in the chest multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakwood PD also discovered the victim's car and her boyfriend, Emmanuel Harris, were missing.
Harris was found in the ICU at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was unconscious, on a breathing tube, and sedated.
Harris, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm at the time of the crash and a probation warrant was obtained for his arrest upon release from the hospital.
On Sept. 16, Harris woke up and was transported to Hall County Jail. On Sept. 17, he was charged with Malic Murder, Felony Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Knife During a Felony, Possession of Schedule III Drugs, Possession of Marijuana – Less Than 1 Ounce, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
The investigation continues.
