ATLANTA (CBS46) — An arrest has finally been made in the fatal shooting of a Houston rapper on Interstate 85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in March.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, 34-year-old James Edward Thomas was arrested after getting off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Dec. 17. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
Thomas is being charged with Malice Murder for the death of 33-year-old Corey Detiege, whose stage name was Chucky Trill. He is also facing four charges of aggravated assault.
Police have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting or released information about how the shooting was traced to Thomas.
Detiege, son of Rapper D (Darrell W. Williams Sr.) of the Trinity Garden Cartel, had recently moved to Atlanta from Texas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.