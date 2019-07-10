MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unidentified man is wanted after being caught on camera stealing from Select Luxury Cars in Marietta.
“We got a call from our security company saying there's somebody on the lot,” said Finance Director Jerry Bates.
The thief is seen on camera driving around the dealership on July 6th. He’s there to steal a brush guard off a Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV.
“It's a $1,500 option for this vehicle,” said Bates.
The suspect drove around the dealership before parking nearby and walking onto the lot.
“He knew what he was doing and he went for this vehicle,” Bates explained. “It was parked right out on our lot and he had the correct tools to get the brush guard off very fast and walked right off with it like it was a suitcase.”
While some thieves go on to sell what they've swiped, Bates suspects the man is probably driving around town with the brush guard because he's seen on video taking off in the same make and model as the car he stole from, a Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV.
“Somebody probably knows who this guy is and knows that he drives a silver G-Wagon like this, and now he's got a pretty shiny brush guard on it that doesn't belong to him.”
If you know who the man in the video is, call Marietta police at 770-794-5300.
