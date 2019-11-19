ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bodycam footage obtained by CBS46 shows an Atlanta Police officer pointing a weapon at Tyler Griffin during a traffic stop for reckless driving.
“I got out of the vehicle and the officer, without using any words, started grabbing me and asking me what I was doing,” Griffin said.
Moments later, a second officer charges Griffin, then tackles him to the ground and breaks his ankle.
“I’ve just never seen an individual hurt someone and let them go through pain and not ask them if they’re okay or call an ambulance or do anything. I mean they laughed about it, joked about it and made comments that were very embarrassing,” Griffin said.
Griffin said the officers were driving an unmarked car with no lights or sirens and he became concerned for his safety when he realized he was being followed.
Attorney Tanya Miller is representing Griffin and thinks Atlanta Police crossed the line.
“To break his bones in the process of this I just think is unreasonable and completely excessive and it violates the fourth amendment,” Miller said. “He had no idea who they were, he had no idea that they were police officers or why they were walking up to his car and as he was trying to figure out what was going on, they were already at level 10 with him.”
“I did go down a street that was the wrong way, but that was because I was trying to get away from a vehicle that was following me,” Griffin said. “I want the officer to be charged for what he did. I don’t know if he knows this, but he’s ruined my life.”
Griffin has been charged with reckless driving and DUI. Charges he denies. He's now taking legal action and has asked the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to investigate.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to determine if the officer’s actions were appropriate.
