ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man is in custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours.
According to a police spokesperson, Atlanta police were dispatched to a home on Beecher Street and Farris Street in southwest Atlanta.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Someone in the area told police a man and woman were arguing in the front yard, police said.
The person told police the man had an “AK type” of gun, according to police.
When officers arrived, the woman came to the door, however she refused to come out of the home.
Police officers then requested their SWAT unit.
When the SWAT unit arrived, the woman came from the house, however, the man refused to come out to talk to police.
After about six hours, the man came out of the home and surrendered to police.
Police have not released the man’s name or the charges he is facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.