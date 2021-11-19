ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have located a man who was taken into custody but escaped from the Acworth Detention Center Friday.
30-year-old Justin Scott Wilson was in custody for failure to appear on traffic charges, police say. In a matter of minutes, the Acworth Police Department arrested Wilson and was transported to the detention center for treatment after he sustained injuries during the escape.
Charges on Wilson will be made pending investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232. There are no further details to release at this time.
