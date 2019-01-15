MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) A Cobb County man is behind bars after he allegedly tased an officer.
According to an arrest warrant for the suspect, states two officers were performing official duties when a struggle ensued. The suspect, Mark Anthony Antunez, got a hold of an officer's taser, and discharged the weapon into the officer's jacket and groin.
He faces the following charges: possession of schedule 4 controlled substance, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.
The officer was taken to an area hospital.
It is not clear why they suspect was initially being taken into custody.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
