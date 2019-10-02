GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple Sugar Hill businesses were targeted, ransacked and robbed. However the criminal caught in the act, did more than just stealing.
Surveillance video was taken from inside the National Rollout Company, one of the businesses hit, showing the thief as he stole TVs, laptops and computer monitors.
The business owner, John Hallahan told CBS46, he also took food, cups, plates and olive oil. Then, he did the unthinkable…he was caught taking a coffee break, during the break in.
“Trying to make coffee with the little machine, it didn’t have any water in it. So he messes with it for a while, walks off takes a few things, loads up the cart. Comes back, messes with it for a while goes loads some stuff. Just over and over and over,” said Hallahan.
Gwinnett county police said when he couldn’t get the coffee maker to work, he just took the pods.
The owner said he also drank his bourbon and unplugged servers. Hallahan believed about $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen over the course of three hours.
Police said the thief hit another business and tried to steal a van.
