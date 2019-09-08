ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A masked suspect opened fire on a man Sunday night in Atlanta, killing him.
Witnesses say the gunman was wearing a white mask and driving a black Jeep Cherokee. He drove up to 654 Boulevard NE a little after 6pm Sunday night and started shooting at the victim. They also told police that it was part of an ongoing dispute.
Police say when they got to the scene, the victim was not alert or breathing. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The victim's name has not been released yet.
The has not wrapped up.
