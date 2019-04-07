JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) – One Clayton County man was determined to get arrested and even drew the attention of the United States Secret Service.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Clyde Davis walked up to the Clayton County Courthouse and threw a drill at the front door before going inside. His actions immediately drew the attention of law enforcement who placed him under arrest.
As deputies questioned Davis, he said he was intentionally trying to get put in jail because he was being followed by unknown person who were driving him crazy. Davis also said that if he was released from jail, he’d head to Washington, DC and drive through the gates of the White House to get arrested there.
Davis is currently awaiting a mental evaluation and has received a visit from the Secret Service due to his verbal threat.
