ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man convicted of raping a woman behind an Atlanta Baptist church will soon learn his fate after being behind bars for five years.
Kristopher Roberson, 33, was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment stemming from an August 8, 2014 attack.
Roberson was previously convicted of an aggravated assault with intent to rape in Bibb County just days before he attacked in Fulton County.
The victim, who is not publicly identified, was walking down Smith Street when the driver of a gold Jeep pulled up beside her. The driver then stopped the vehicle, jumped from the Jeep, pulled out a pocket knife and forced the victim inside. He then drove to the parking lot of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church where he forced the victim into the backseat -- he then sodomized and raped her.
The victim's cries and pleading that Roberson stop did nothing to bring the torture to an end. All the while he held the pocket knife in sight.
When it was all over, the victim managed to flee the vehicle only stopping to knock on the door of a nearby home for help. As luck would have it, a retired officer overheard her calls for help and called 911.
Atlanta Police located Roberson's gold Jeep a few blocks away from the church.
A sexual assault kit later confirmed Roberson had raped the victim.
He is set to be sentenced in 10 days.
