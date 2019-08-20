MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A popular app used by thousands of people to buy and sell items helped police in an unexpected way.
Morrow Police say Kevin Watson was looking to sell a motorcycle on the thrifting app Offer Up, but instead found himself in the backseat of a squad car. It started when Watson posted the motorcycle on the app with the intention of selling it in the parking lot of Southlake Mall. Certainly the listing piqued the curiosity of many, but none quite like the chief of police of Butts County. According to the chief, the bike had been stolen.
Working in tandem, Morrow Police made contact with Watson, located him, his truck and the motorcycle at the mall located on Southlake Circle. He was quickly arrested and the the bike was detained. When officers ran the VIN number it was confirmed that it was the stolen motorcycle.
Watson was booked at Clayton County Jail for theft by receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.