PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local man is being called a hero all because he quickly sprang into action.
“I don’t consider myself a hero. I’m just a normal person,” 'the shopping cart ninja' said.
Well, this everyday person transformed into a crime fighter when he was needed most. He asked me not to use his name, so I’ll call him the 'shopping cart ninja.'
He told CBS46 News on January 18th he was finishing up a normal day of shopping at his local Walmart when out of nowhere he heard screaming.
“Then I saw two people running, and that’s when I saw the police officer behind. And the police officer said' stop,'” he explained.
That’s when the police chase got a little too close for comfort.
“There was a family next to me, kids and a woman and I was also scared for my life because he came towards me,” added the 'shopping cart ninja.'
That’s when he decided to spring into action. With expert timing and pinpoint accuracy he threw his shopping cart in the direction of the suspect. Then boom, direct hit!
“If it wasn’t for that he would have escaped,” he explained.
Moments later Peachtree City police arrested 41-year-old Marcus Smith. He was charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
As for our humble hero, he tells me he’d do it all over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.